SPOTLIGHT: St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival headlines busy last week of March

Jacksonville, Fl — One of St. Augustine’s longest-running festivals returns to Francis Field this weekend, putting seafood, music, and fun on the menu.

Monday, March 24:

Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships Division 2 & 3 - Community First Igloo

Tuesday, March 25:

Florida v Florida State Baseball - 6:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark

AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships Division 2 & 3 - Community First Igloo

Spring Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, March 26:

BRAVE Summit 2025 Free Event for High School Students! - 3:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, March 27:

Little River Band with Special Guest | John Waite - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Joe Nichols - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Yung Bleu and Vedo - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Ritz Museum After Dark - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Friday, March 28:

The Steeldrivers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feeling Good the Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Saturday, March 29:

Jimmy Failla - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Art in the Park - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival - 10:00 am - 9:00 pm - Francis Field

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Repticon - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jax Symphony: Take 6 - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Bully Showdown - Starts at 8:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, March 30:

Big Head Todd and The Monsters 40th Anniversary Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Repticon - 10:00 am - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Children’s Music Festival - 1:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Francis Field



