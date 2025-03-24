SPOTLIGHT: St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival headlines busy last week of March

Jacksonville, Fl — One of St. Augustine’s longest-running festivals returns to Francis Field this weekend, putting seafood, music, and fun on the menu.
Monday, March 24:
Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships Division 2 & 3 - Community First Igloo
Tuesday, March 25:
Florida v Florida State Baseball - 6:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark
AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships Division 2 & 3 - Community First Igloo
Spring Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, March 26:
BRAVE Summit 2025 Free Event for High School Students! - 3:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thursday, March 27:
Little River Band with Special Guest | John Waite - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Joe Nichols - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Yung Bleu and Vedo - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Ritz Museum After Dark - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Friday, March 28:
The Steeldrivers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feeling Good the Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Saturday, March 29:
Jimmy Failla - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Art in the Park - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival - 10:00 am - 9:00 pm - Francis Field
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Repticon - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jax Symphony: Take 6 - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Bully Showdown - Starts at 8:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sunday, March 30:
Big Head Todd and The Monsters 40th Anniversary Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Repticon - 10:00 am - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Children’s Music Festival - 1:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Francis Field