Springfield Holiday Tree Lighting & Lantern Parade happening Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SPAR and Jacksonville Magazine are hosting the annual Springfield Holiday Tree Lighting & Lantern Parade on Friday night.

There will be a lantern parade, tree lighting, photos with Santa, and more.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Sesquicentennial Park.

It is free, but you can buy a lantern package here.

