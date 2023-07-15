St. Augustine Amphitheare welcomes Dwight Yoakam November 17

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is thrilled to announce that country music legend Dwight Yoakam will be performing at The Amp on Friday, November 17.

The highly anticipated concert will feature special guests Charley Crockett and Annie Bosko. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m., both online on Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

Dwight Yoakam has established himself as one of the most successful country artists of all time, having sold over 25 million albums worldwide. With a staggering 21 Grammy nominations and multiple Grammy Awards to his name, he has achieved 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums reaching the top of Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 securing spots in the Top 10. With nearly 40 charting singles on Billboard, including 14 that peaked in the Top 10, Yoakam has consistently captivated audiences with his unique sound and captivating performances.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Dwight Yoakam has appeared in over 40 feature films, including notable works such as “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.”

Joining Yoakam on stage will be Charley Crockett, an artist hailed as one of country music’s most promising torchbearers. Known for his unique “Gulf & Western” sound, Crockett effortlessly blends various American Roots music genres, including country, blues, soul, Cajun, and R&B. With a distinct vocal style that merges influences from honky-tonk legends like Ernest Tubb and soulful crooners like Bill Withers, Crockett has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry. His latest album, “The Man From Waco,” topped the Americana Albums chart for an impressive 10 weeks, accumulating over 18 million streams and securing the number two spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022. Crockett’s single “I’m Just A Clown” also found success, spending 12 weeks at the top of the Americana Singles chart.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is excited to welcome these talented artists to its stage. The concert is set to take place on Friday, November 17, with doors opening at 5:30 pm and the show starting at 7:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $124.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

For more information about the event, including ticket details and additional updates, please visit the official event page HERE.

Avoid additional ticket fees by purchasing tickets in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, which is now open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please note that the Box Office only accepts credit and debit card payments.

For a complete listing of upcoming events, please visit TheAmp.com

