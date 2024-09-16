St. Augustine Amphitheatre announces Daryl Hall concert with Howard Jones November 14

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is excited to announce a special concert featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall with special guest Howard Jones on Thursday, November 14.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday, September 20 at 10:00 am, both online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the venue Box Office.

Daryl Hall, known for his influential music career and recent 10th anniversary celebration of his Pawling, NY venue Daryl’s House, is embarking on a November tour with Howard Jones. Jones, recognized for his numerous Top 40 hits, will join Hall following their recent collaboration on “Live from Daryl’s House.”

Hall’s busy year includes a tour with Elvis Costello and the release of his solo album “D” with Virgin Records, which has already seen success with the hit single “Can’t Say No To You.”

Event Details:

Show: Daryl Hall with special guest Howard Jones

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:00 pm)

7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:00 pm) Ticket Price: $49.00 - $134.00

$49.00 - $134.00 On Sale: Friday, September 20 at 10:00 am

