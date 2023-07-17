St. Augustine Amphitheatre welcomes Southern rock legend Lynyrd Skynyrd October 6

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is pleased to welcome Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, October 6, with special guest performer The Curt Towne Band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lynyrd Skynyrd is nearing their 50th anniversary since their debut album Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd, which received critical acclaim. Even today, they have a strong connection with their fans of all ages, just as they did when they originated from Jacksonville, Florida in 1973.

The band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all who have had a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally.

The band’s rich history owes a great deal to its former members, including Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson, Hughie Thomasson, and many others who have made lasting contributions to its impressive repertoire.

Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to rock on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle. Gary Rossington continues to have a significant presence and creative influence with the band while making select appearances on the road.

The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and as Van Zant shares, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, has sold tens of millions of records and has over 60 albums in their catalog. Their music has been streamed billions of times and they continue to be a beloved cultural icon across generations.

For more details about the show and related events, you can check their website HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.