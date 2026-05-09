St. Augustine Art Association puts out call for art | How to enter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Art Association has put out a call for art for its "When in the Course of Human Events" exhibition, running from June 5 through August 2. The deadline to enter is June 1 at 3 p.m.

The St. Augustine Art Association says the exhibit “invites artists to reflect on the enduring influence and evolving meaning of the Declaration of Independence. More than a historic document, the Declaration introduced ideals—Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—that continue to shape the American experience."

The association are looking for 2D art, 3D art, fiber arts and poetry.

To enter and find more information on the theme, necessary art dimensions and specifics, visit the St. Augustine Art Association’s website by CLICKING HERE.

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