St. Augustine baby goes viral on TikTok for babbling in sign language to her deaf grandparents

Video of a St. Augustine infant trying to communicate with her deaf grandparents is going viral on social media.

In that video, 6-month-old Jane McCullough is babbling in sign language. Jane is seen excitedly waving her hands and trying to communicate.

“I just saw her in her little chair start signing and my parents started signing back to her,” said Mara McCullough, Jane’s mom.

Before she can talk and walk, baby Jane is opening a new line of communication with her deaf grandparents.

McCullough said when her daughter was about 4 and 1/2 months old, she started moving her hands and babbling to her grandparents.

“She always lights up whenever she watches them signing to her, she gets really excited,” McCullough said. “Just being with them every single day, seeing it every single day.”

The TikTok video has millions of views.

“I wasn’t expecting that reaction,” McCullough said.

Mara said it’s a very common thing in the deaf community for babies to babble.

“Now the world is seeing that not just the deaf community, more people are realizing babies have the capabilities to babble in sign language,” McCullough said.

Mara encourages other parents to get their children access to American Sign Language.

“Make sure they are learning from someone who is a native signer, so someone who is deaf or someone who is a CODA like me, a Child of a Deaf Adult, so that they are getting the proper signs,” McCullough said.

Six-month-old Jane still has a long way to go before she masters the language, but her family is looking forward to when she signs her very first sign.

