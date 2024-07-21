St. Augustine Clerk’s Office to hold Passport Saturday event on August 3rd

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller will host a special Passport Saturday Event on August 3, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine. The extended hours aim to make passport applications more convenient for those planning to travel this upcoming season.

“We recognize the challenges of coordinating schedules for passports during regular business hours,” said Clerk Designee, John Rundgren. “Holding this Passport Saturday event is our way of making the process easier and more convenient for local families.”

The Recording Department will be open on August 3 to accept and review applications for first-time passports, new passports for those whose previous passport was issued more than 15 years ago, minors under age 16, or for those whose passport was lost, stolen, or damaged. Other passports must be renewed by mail using Form DS-82, available at https://travel.state.gov/.

Anyone traveling internationally must have a passport book, including infants, and every applicant for a new passport must appear in person, regardless of age. The U.S. Department of State currently lists processing times for routine service between 6 and 8 weeks and expedited service between 2 and 3 weeks.

For more information about required documentation, fees, and acceptable forms of payment, please visit https://stjohnsclerk.com/passports/.

