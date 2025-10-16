St. Augustine expanding free shuttle services for Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is expanding its Free Park & Ride shuttle service during the Nights of Lights season, starting on Light-Up! Night, November 15, and continuing every weekend through January 11, 2026.

The shuttle service will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, including the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

On Light-Up! Night, a special shuttle service will be available on Anastasia Island. Shuttles will run from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., except on December 6, when they will start at 8:00 a.m. due to the Christmas Parade.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The main shuttle will begin operations from parking locations outside of the downtown Historic District, including St. Johns County Health Department, Broudy’s Lot, and San Marco Lot.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up at the Visitor Information Center.

On Light-Up! Night, a special shuttle service will operate on Anastasia Island, with roundtrip service along Anastasia Blvd.

Passengers can board at Anastasia Baptist Church and R.B. Hunt Elementary, with drop-offs near the east end of the Bridge of Lions.

Shuttle service on Anastasia Island on Light-Up! Night is provided by Historic Tours of America. To enhance the experience, residents and visitors can download the Nights of Lights mobile app for additional information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.