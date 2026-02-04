St. Augustine gallery celebrating Black History Month with ‘African Art as Cultural Memory’ event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This weekend, you can celebrate Black History Month at the Ovico Gallery in St. Augustine.

The art gallery is hosting an immersive, educational event featuring works of a contemporary Nigerian artist.

They will also have live music, light food, and cocktails.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.