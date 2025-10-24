St. Augustine to host ribbon-cutting for Dining with Dignity pavilion supporting homeless outreach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 29 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the relocation of Dining with Dignity, a meal service program for the homeless.

The ceremony will take place at the newly constructed dining pavilion located at 92 S. Dixie Highway, marking the first step in a multi-phase initiative to support the city’s homeless population.

City Commissioner Cynthia Garris, a strong advocate for the pavilion, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This is an amazing new place for those in our community with the greatest needs to be served a meal truly with dignity.”

Dining with Dignity is operated by Home Again St. Johns in collaboration with local outreach and faith-based organizations and churches.

Garris highlighted the importance of the pavilion’s location, “the covered area is protected from the sun, there’s tables and bathrooms… and the beautiful trees on this property – it will do more than just provide them a meal, I hope it will help restore their spirits, too.”

Dining with Dignity is scheduled to serve its first meal at the new pavilion on November 14.

