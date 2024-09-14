St. Augustine Humane Society celebrates annual Pin Up Paws calender and auction Oct. 24

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Humane Society is set to host its annual Pin Up Paws Calendar event, a fundraiser featuring a silent auction and the unveiling of its 2025 “Sweet Things” Pin Up Paws Calendar.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 24th, at The White Room in downtown St. Augustine. The festivities include dinner, music by the House Cats Quartet, a wine pull, and complimentary wine. The calendar, which features local pets, will be available for purchase at the event, and each guest will receive a copy.

“We’re so excited to reveal this year’s Pin Up Paws Calendar,” said Carolyn Sindad Smith, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Humane Society. “And while it’s adorable and fun, it supports a truly critical mission. Every cent raised helps us provide services, food, training, and more to heal animals in need, prevent overpopulation, and create responsible lifelong pet guardians.”

The event will feature a silent auction, with online bidding beginning on October 4th and continuing through November 2nd. The goal for this year’s Pin Up Paws Auction is to raise $14,000. Items up for auction include signed guitars from the late Florida icon Jimmy Buffett and pop star Taylor Swift, along with various other collectible items, gift cards, and unique experiences.

The 2025 Pin Up Paws Calendar showcases thirteen pets, with Katherine, a black-and-white tuxedo cat, gracing the cover for the second year in a row. The other twelve pets, including Cupcake, Lucy, Bix, and Otis, represent each month of the year. All pets were photographed by award-winning photographer Addison Fitzgerald, with designs created by fine artist Maribel Angel.

“We’d like to shine an extra special light on one of our calendar winners, Sookie,” Sindad Smith added. “She was entered by a local rescue, Swamp Haven. Please consider giving this sweet senior pup a loving home.”

Tickets for the Pin Up Paws Party are $145 per person and can be purchased online. Proceeds from both the party and the auction will support the St. Augustine Humane Society’s efforts to promote lifelong pet ownership and provide medical and rehabilitative services to companion animals in the community.

For more information or to make a donation, visit staughumane.org. Follow the St. Augustine Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

