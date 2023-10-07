St. Augustine Mayor appointed Chair of Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Chair of the Legislative Policy Committee for the Florida League of Cities, Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline from St. Augustine, has been newly appointed. Specifically, she has been named as the chair of the Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Committee for the 2023-2024 term. This committee is one of five such committees within the League.

As a member of this committee, Mayor Sikes-Kline will play a pivotal role in shaping the League’s Legislative Platform. This platform outlines the primary concerns that are anticipated to impact municipal governance and local decision-making in the forthcoming legislative session. Additionally, she will work to provide valuable insights into the practical consequences of proposed legislation, helping League staff better understand its real-world effects. Committee members also take on the role of advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.

Mayor Sikes-Kline expressed her gratitude for this appointment stating “It is truly an honor to be appointed to serve as chair of this committee,” Sikes-Kline stated. “Transportation is a critical issue in St. Augustine. I believe my experience in addressing it locally and working to find solutions on the local level will guide me in helping to create purposeful legislation that will have a positive impact on communities throughout the State of Florida.”

The appointments of chairs, vice chairs, and members of the Legislative Policy Committees were made by Greg Ross, the President of the Florida League of Cities and Mayor of Cooper City.

For additional information, including a comprehensive list of committee members and details about each committee’s role in the League’s legislative policy development process, please refer to the provided link.

