St. Augustine residents rally against state’s ‘Great Outdoor Initiative’ to protect Anastasia State Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — From signs for public meetings to postcards for lawmakers and the Governor’s Office, many community members came out to Spinster Abbot’s in St. Augustine against the state’s ‘Great Outdoor Initiative.’

The initiative from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposal includes adding amenities like resort-style hotels, golfing, pickleball courts, and disc golf courses to nine state parks, including Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine.

“We need to save our parks,” Sandy Lenney said.

The State’s plan for the local state park includes four pickleball courts and to building a 350-room lodge on a piece of the park south of the main entrance road. That area is currently a “borrow pit” from before the park was acquired by the state.

Its development neighbors Sandy Lenney and Laura Smith don’t want to see it.

“It’s a marvelous place to be but not for lodges, golf courses, and pickleball courts,” Lenney said.

“It’s interesting something that’s supposed to be preservation of nature we’re bulldozing nature for fake fun,” she said.

Among several organizers, Mantazas Riverkeeper Executive Director Jen Lomberk and co-owner of the Spinster Abbots, Sam Snyder said it was important to hold the event and come up with a strategy.

“This isn’t just your classic environmental issue, everybody is mad,” Snyder said. “So, it’s important we provide space for people to use that voice.”

“It would break a lot of community trust in our Department of Environmental Protection because it’s in their department title. Protect our environment protect our natural resources, this plan runs contrary to that directive,” Lomberk said.

For passionate neighbors like Lenney.

“I’m going to do many cards, I’ve already done many calls I will go to Tallahassee if need be,” she said.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, who acknowledged our request for an interview and/or statement, but we’re waiting to hear back.

A survey has been released to ask for the community’s input on the changes to the state parks, which you can fill out HERE.

