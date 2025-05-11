St. Augustine seafood restaurant announces their relocation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kingfish Grill announced they are closing its doors at its current location (252 Yacht Club Drive) this week, after 20 years of service.

The restaurant will be open through Mother’s Day, before moving to the Cobblestone Shopping Center.

The restaurant announced its relocation on May 6.

The owner, Paul Mackey, thanked loyal customers for their support over the years.

To celebrate the move, customers are invited to bring a $25 coupon on their first visit to the new restaurant.

Kingfish Grill says it will keep the community updated as the transition progresses.

According to an article by The Jacksonville Business Journal, the current location will be demolished.

