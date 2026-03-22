St. Augustine to upgrade parking pay stations to touchscreen, cashless kiosks

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Parking Division will replace 43 parking pay stations with new touchscreen kiosks from March 30 through April 3. The updated kiosks will only accept credit card payments.

The city says the upgrade is intended to provide visitors with more user-friendly technology.

The removal of the old kiosks is scheduled to take three days, barring any poor weather. The project is organized into a three-phase process to transition the downtown parking areas to the new equipment.

City officials do not expect the installation process to impact regular parking enforcement operations.

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Phase one of the project focuses on kiosks located around the Plaza. This includes stations on St. George Street, Cathedral Place and King Street. Work during this phase also covers the bayfront north along Avenida Menendez and the parking lot at the Castillo de San Marcos.

The second phase centers on the area surrounding City Hall. This phase includes Granada, Cedar and Cordova streets. Technicians will also replace stations along the bayfront south on Avenida Menendez and Marine Street.

Phase three involves several metered locations throughout the city and Lincolnville. These locations include Charlotte Street, Valencia Street, Markland Place, the Tolomato Lot and the Excelsior Lot.

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The St. Augustine Police Department will assist with the project by blocking off parking spaces in each affected area. These closures are intended to ensure a safe environment and provide enough workspace for parking technicians during the installation.

One parking kiosk on Sevilla Street that was previously removed for construction will be replaced once that project is finished. City officials expect that installation to take place in June.

For questions about the kiosk replacement project, contact the Parking Division at 904-825-1090.

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