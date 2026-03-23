St. Augustine’s Community Table event | What to know, how to register

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine, in partnership with Flagler College and the St. Augustine Sister Cities Association, will host the inaugural St. Augustine Community Table on Friday, March 27.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sevilla Street between Valencia and King streets.

The gathering is modeled after traditional community table events such as the El Bollo festival in Spain and The Longest Table. Set in the heart of downtown and the Flagler College campus, the event aims to bring neighbors together at a single shared table to celebrate local culture and history.

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The event was inspired by the El Bollo festival in Avilés, Spain, which is a sister city to St. Augustine. City Commissioner Cynthia Garris traveled to Avilés in 2025 and witnessed the community gathering firsthand. “The streets were lined with tables as far as you could see and people were just sitting at the tables, sharing a meal, talking and laughing… it was so inspiring to see their community come together like that,” Garris said. “When I got back, I thought, ‘we should do something like this – we can do this!’ and so, here we are… I’m very excited!”

The St. Augustine Community Table highlights a partnership between the municipal government, the local college and the St. Augustine Sister Cities Association. The gathering will bring together city commissioners, staff and members of the Flagler College campus alongside local business owners and residents. Organizers designed the event to encourage meaningful dialogue.

Volunteers from the St. Augustine Sister Cities Association will participate as event ambassadors and table hosts. These volunteers will engage with guests to share stories about their own experiences with the El Bollo tradition. They will also discuss how participation in such cultural exchanges helps maintain the community’s Spanish heritage.

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The afternoon will include live entertainment performed by ZaZa Flamenca. The event is structured with a family-style atmosphere intended to facilitate connections between attendees of different generations and backgrounds.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 per person. This fee covers the cost of a meal, live entertainment and a signature memento from the inaugural event. Attendees are required to select their meal preferences when they register.

Tickets and registration details are currently available through the city’s online portal. Participants must complete their registration and meal selection prior to the event on Friday.

To register, CLICK HERE.

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