‘We’re always looking to improve’: Local leaders and agencies look to improve IRONMAN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days after competitors crossed the finish line at Jacksonville’s inaugural Ironman triathlon, city leaders and law enforcement officials are looking into what can be improved for the event as it is set to return for the next two years.

The grueling 140-mile race brought thousands of international athletes and spectators to Northeast Florida. However, the massive footprint of the course sparked backlash from residents and business owners across Jacksonville and northern St. Johns County, prompting a debrief at Tuesday’s St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

To secure the large course, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) deployed nearly 600 officers, almost one-third of its entire department. Officers manned more than 400 intersections to safeguard the nearly 2,000 athletes.

JSO Chief of Special Events Ellis Burns stated that the triathlon represented one of the largest single-day law enforcement operations in the city since Jacksonville hosted the Super Bowl in 2005.

“I think for the first time we did this, it was an excellent event,” Burns said, praising the coordination of his team. “We’re always looking to improve. So I’m sure that we’ll look at the route, see if we need to change it to make anything better for vehicle traffic.”

Participants widely praised the heavy police presence. Tami Meyer, an athlete who completed the race, noted that safety was her primary concern going into the weekend. “I was worried about the bike course, of course, but the police did a fantastic job at the intersections,” Meyer said, adding that the police motivated them throughout the race.

While sports tourism brought a boost, the reality on the ground for local retailers and daily commuters was far less positive. Extensive road closures and detours left parts of the metro area isolated, cutting off customer access to areas.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, leaders aired problems on behalf of struggling local establishments. St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph highlighted the severe economic toll the day-long closures took on neighborhood staples.

“Businesses lost so much money that they’re very upset,” Joseph said during the meeting. She specifically noted that grocery chains were hard hit due to intercepted supply lines and empty parking lots. “One of them that lost some of the most amount of money was Fresh Market, because it affected the Riverside store also. I mean, at least $20,000 from that day.” Local agencies and leaders both agree that communication can be improved for the future of the event.

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