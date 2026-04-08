State takes over Union County schools’ finances amid a $1.4 million deficit

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education is stepping in to take over the finances of the Union County School District after the state declared a financial emergency.

District leaders say they are facing a $1.4 million deficit, forcing the state to intervene and implement strict oversight measures.

The decision follows a series of letters sent in March between Superintendent Mike Ripplinger and the state’s education commissioner, Anastasios Kamoutsas. In a March 4th letter, Ripplinger laid out the district’s financial struggles, including a fund balance that fell below the state’s required two percent and a loss of $1.4 million in state funding. That’s despite efforts to cut positions and eliminate employee benefits.

By March 18th, the state responded with what it described as deep concern, officially declaring a financial emergency and taking control of the district’s finances. In a follow-up letter on March 27th, the state outlined plans to establish a financial emergency board and enforce strict financial recovery measures.

While district leaders referred us to the state for comment, Ripplinger has publicly pointed to Florida’s private school voucher program as a major factor behind the district’s financial crisis.

“This is really part of a larger trend and something that every taxpayer in Florida really needs to pay attention to,” Ripplinger said in comments to the Florida News Service.

Advocates say Union County may be a warning sign for other districts across the state. The Florida Policy Institute says districts that rely heavily on state funding are especially at risk.

“If you’re a school district that heavily depends on state funding, because your own property values don’t generate enough funds to cover your school district’s needs, that puts you at a special vulnerability,” said Holly Bullard.

According to the nonpartisan research group, Florida’s universal voucher program now redirects about five billion dollars away from public schools. In smaller districts like Union County, where state funding makes up a larger share of the budget, that impact is felt more quickly.

“This is not a local school district misallocating funds or anything like that. This is just math,” Bullard said.

With the state now in control of its finances, the district faces tough decisions ahead as it works to close the gap and stabilize its budget.

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