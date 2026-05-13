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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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Autism and ADHD in Relationship Themed Skits

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Actress (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Actor (lead, male, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Studio City, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Prison Reform Documentary, Actors to Play Inmates/Officers

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Officer (background / extra, 22-48)

--- Sergeant (background / extra, 35-60)

--- Inmate (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $125

- Casting locations: Albuquerque, NM

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Reenactment Shoot

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Amelia Earhart (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-50)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Untitled West Village TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Male Clubgoer/Featured Intimacy Scene Performer (day player, male, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $318

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Falling for the Underground King'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Dean (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Nora (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $5,600

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Out The Kitchen,' Child Photo Double

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Photo Double for Latina/Black Female Child Actor, 4'3"-4'5", Kids ages 6-9- Tent. Work May 12 (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, female, 6-9)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY; Manhattan, NY; Staten Island, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Christmas Decorating Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Homeowner Team - Christmas Decorating Competition (real people, all genders, 5+)

--- Know an Atlanta Homeowner Who Loves Christmas? (real people, all genders, 14+)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'I Dream of Pizza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Miles (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $17,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1880's National Guardsmen (background / extra, male, 18-49)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Never Seen After the Divorce'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Medical Staff (background / extra, all genders, 18-50)

--- Flight Attendants, Travelers, Bodyguards, Art Gala Guests (background / extra, 18+)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; Pasadena, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Arcadia, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Out the Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Strong/Fit Asian Men (background / extra, male, 25-50)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.