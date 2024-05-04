St. Augustine’s Concerts in the Plaza returns with an exciting line-up for summer 2024

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is thrilled to announce the return of Concerts in the Plaza, the city’s beloved free summer music series. Set against the historic backdrop of Plaza de la Constitución, the series kicks off on Thursday, May 30, featuring a mix of returning favorites and exciting newcomers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Running for 15 weeks, every Thursday from May 30 to August 29, the series will showcase two-hour concerts starting at 6:00 pm.

This earlier start time allows attendees to bask in the sunlight during performances and offers ample opportunity to explore and support local businesses afterward.

For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

The line-up promises a diverse range of musical acts, including:

Red Level Band

The Committee

Paige King Johnson

Crab Creek Band

Dewey Via Band

All Star Orchestra

Glory

I-Vibes

Groove Coalition

Shayla Nelson

Feedback

Str8Up

JC Hatfield Trio

Think & Thin String Band

Additionally, two special concerts in September will coincide with the 100th Anniversary Celebration of St. Augustine’s relationship with Avilés, Spain, and Hispanic Heritage Month:

Sept 19: Edwin BarBosa

Sept 26: ZaZa Flamenca

Parking is available near the Plaza and at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility (HDPF) at the St. Augustine Visitors Information Center. For convenience, a free shuttle service from the parking garage to Cathedral Place, adjacent to the Plaza, is available via the STAR Downtown Circulator.

While Florida’s summer rain showers are always a possibility, concert cancellations or postponements will be communicated via the city website and Facebook page. Otherwise, concerts will

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.