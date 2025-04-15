St. Johns cheerleaders headed to competitions in Tampa, Orlando

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County cheerleading team has qualified for national-level competitions.

The Creeks Outlaws Rebels 14U Level 3 team has received bids to compete in The Recreational Summit Championship on April 25–28 at the Tampa Convention Center, and The ONE on May 3-4 in Orlando.

The team’s coaches say this is the first Level 3 team in North Florida Youth Football Conference history.

This type of team was created so middle and high school athletes could participate in competitive cheerleading with a lower financial burden than all-star cheer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We never imagined we’d be competing at this level when we started. This team was built to help girls grow, build confidence, and reach their goals—and now they’re reaching new heights. I am so proud of them—not just for what they’ve won, but for how they’ve carried themselves every step of the way,” Coach Tiffany Howard said in a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The team has a GoFundMe to assist in keeping expenses low for the athletes. Click here to learn more.

The Outlaws Rebels will also be holding a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2839 County Road 210. Visit the team’s Facebook page to learn more.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.