St. Johns and Clay counties seek bus drivers for upcoming term

CLAY COUNTY/ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools and the St. Johns County School District are hiring bus drivers, with Clay County also seeking monitors. Clay County will host an in-person interview event Tuesday, July 21 at 3674 County Road 220 in Middleburg.

Both districts are seeking to fill these roles to ensure students receive safe and dependable transportation to and from school each day. Bus drivers play an important role in helping students arrive at school ready to learn.

The Clay County District Schools event will feature two interview sessions: one from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and another from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants for Clay County positions must possess a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record, pass a background check and drug test, and have experience working with children. Strong behavior management skills are also required.

Those attending the Clay County event should bring a resume and a Florida Driver’s License. Questions regarding the event can be directed to 904-336-0012.

The St. Johns County School District offers competitive pay and benefits, paid training and flexible schedules for its bus driver positions. The district emphasizes that a career as a bus driver offers professional and personal rewards.

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