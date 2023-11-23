St. Johns County announced Comprehensive Plan Update, new online survey available

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Growth Management Department announced its Comprehensive Plan Update public engagement plans at the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 21.

A new online survey is available for the public to take. It includes 10 elements to help guide the plan update. The new survey can be found at www.SJCPlanUpdate.com. The county also said it has shared the current Listening and Learning Opportunity at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SJCListenAndLearn. This asks for residents’ feedback on a broader range of topics and has been extended to Dec. 15.

“The opportunity for the public to have their voices heard in the Comprehensive Plan Update begins now and will continue well into 2024,” Growth Management Director Mike Roberson said. “The County will keep the www.SJCPlanUpdate.com survey open for a long time, plan to set up a series of town halls in each County Commissioner’s district, and host public workshops and open houses. This public engagement process will be a comprehensive and collaborative effort with our community.”

The county also plans to set up kiosks at many locations with paper copies of the survey for the public to complete and submit. These sites will include county libraries and other public facilities.

“The Comprehensive Plan Update public engagement efforts will be an ongoing journey during 2024, and we look forward to traveling on that journey with our community to arrive at a destination of a new vision for St. Johns County’s future,” Roberson said.

As described by the county, A Comprehensive Plan is a document designed to guide the future actions of a jurisdiction. It presents a vision for a community’s future with long-range goals, objectives, and policies. The plan elements include land use, transportation, housing, infrastructure, coastal/conservation management, recreation open space, intergovernmental coordination, capital improvement, property rights, and economic development.

