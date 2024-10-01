St. Johns County approves 2025 budget, no millage rate hike, three new fire stations planned

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.75 billion budget for 2025 keeping the millage rate flat for the fourth consecutive year.

“This budget was built on flat millage rates despite inflationary pressures on most costs to provide County services,” Jesse Dunn, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, stated in a news release. “We are a growth community, and this budget reflects our efforts to sustain the service levels that this community desires.”

Here are other noteworthy items the county highlighted in its Tuesday news release:

Capital Infrastructure Highlights:

$26.475 million in State of Florida legislative appropriations secured by the BOCC for roadway infrastructure, public safety, and coastal resiliency.

$58.8 million in new appropriations for roadway and drainage infrastructure projects.

Investment in three new public safety stations to improve response times.

Investment in four new regional parks, including collocated library and community center spaces.

$46.4 million for County Road 210 roadway construction.

$32.1 million for County Road 2209 roadway construction.

$26.3 million for the River-to-Sea Loop multi-use trail.

$10.8 million for the Hastings Library and Community Center, funded primarily through state and federal grants.

$10 million for the completion of Longleaf Pine Parkway four-laning.

$7 million for Ponte Vedra State Road A1A corridor improvements.

$4.6 million for Race Track Road construction.

$4.4 million for the San Sebastian River boat ramp and park.

$2.8 million for Pine Island/US 1 signalization.

$2 million for conservation land acquisition efforts.

Parks and Libraries Plan Highlights:

A new Central St. Johns Sportsplex with multi-purpose fields, a track, public gathering areas, and a designated space for food trucks.

A new Central Community Park with a community center featuring a library hub, space for the Supervisor of Elections, pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, playgrounds, and skateboard amenities.

A new Northwest Community Park with a community center featuring a library hub, space for the Supervisor of Elections, baseball and softball fields, pickleball, sand volleyball courts, and a playground.

A new Northeast Community Park with a full-service library and a community center supporting the Supervisor of Elections, baseball, soccer, softball fields, and pickleball courts.

The Field of Dreams Park expansion will include ADA parking, a family restroom facility, and a new concession stand.

The Davis Park expansion will transition softball fields to baseball fields with artificial turf infields.

Public Safety Plan Highlights:

Three new fire stations, each with a Sheriff’s substation, set to be completed in 2025, 2027, and 2028.

A new regional fire training facility funded by a $7.5 million state appropriation for phased development.

An expansion of the Sheriff’s Headquarters at State Road 16 and I-95, estimated for completion by the end of 2027

