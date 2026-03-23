St. Johns County approves Pacetti Bay Park construction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — During its meeting earlier this month, St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved an over $1.1 million contract for the construction of Pacetti Bay Park.

The new park, which will be located on 315 Meadowlark Lane in St. Augustine, will include:

Dog park with a splash pond

Basketball court

Bocce ball court

Athletic field

Playgrounds

Pavilion

Walking trail and sidewalk

Parking lot expansion

Revised concept of Pacetti Bay Park (St. Johns County)

Back in April 2025, St. Johns County hosted a community meeting with Parks and Recreation and Public Works staff to receive feedback from residents on plans for the park.

“We’re excited to see this park come to life after so many years in the making,” said Jamie Baccari, the Assistant Director of St. Johns County Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to the community enjoying its new playground, dog park, and walking path.”

The county awarded the $1,155,394 contact to K&G Construction Co., Inc. No completion date has been announced.

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