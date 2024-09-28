St. Johns County asks citizens to save unused sandbags, properly dispose of contaminated ones

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is asking its residents to save sandbags that did not come into contact with floodwater.

These sandbags may be useful for future storms, since the Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

People may dispose of any unwanted sand by scattering it in the yard, the county said.

Sandbags that came into contact with floodwater could be contaminated with harmful bacteria and should be discarded at one of the following locations, free of charge:

Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Rd., St. Augustine

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Rd., Elkton

Transfer Station Hours:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People who need to dispose of sandbags are asked to not put them in the regular trash.

The county said it is also important not to mix sandbags with yard debris, as the sand is abrasive and can damage equipment used to grind yard debris into mulch.

Anyone with any questions about sandbags is asked to contact the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division at 904-827-6980 or email solidwaste@sjcfl.us.

Residents can download the Recycle Coach app or visit www.recyclestjohns.com to obtain curbside collection schedules, sign up for alerts, and quickly learn how to properly dispose of different household waste materials.

