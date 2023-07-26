St. Johns County asks for public input on future of World Golf Hall of Fame, IMAX theater

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County recently announced on Facebook that the public can share their opinions on the properties that will soon be vacated by the World Golf Foundation (WGF).

These properties include the World Golf Hall of Fame, IMAX Theater at the World Golf Hall of Fame, PGA TOUR Production facility, as well as several parking lots and other amenities.

The public can visit their website HERE to learn more information and to provide input on potential future uses of their properties.

A community engagement meeting will be held later this fall, where verbal and handwritten comments will be accepted. The date and time for the event is still to be determined.

“I am excited to gather community input and professional proposals on this vital piece of property located in District 2, which is pivotal to the continued quality of life in the county,” District 2 Commissioner Sarah S. Arnold said. “There are so many possibilities that can be realized, and to listen and learn about what the community wants will be a part of the process the Board of County Commissioners uses to make its decisions about these assets.”

The properties that are open for public input include:

The World Golf Hall of Fame: A County-owned 64,113 square-foot multi-purpose facility. They have announced their plans to cease Hall of Fame operations around September 1, 2023. As of now, they are considering a temporary lease extension until December 31, 2023.





World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theater: a 17,865 square-foot IMAX movie theater. WGF notified its intent to discontinue the state’s second-largest IMAX operations on or around Sept. 1, 2023. The equipment (movie screen and audio/visual components) would remain in the building.





PGA Tour Productions: a 32,329 square-foot Class-A office building. WGF is relocating at the end of 2024.





S. Legacy Trail: 36.07 acres of various parking lots, rights-of-way areas, landscaping, and lakes.





The County’s Economic Development Department plans to conduct information-gathering sessions with the community and stakeholders.

To determine the best future uses for certain properties, town hall meetings and online surveys will be conducted to gather public input. The feedback collected will be analyzed by staff to identify key themes and potential options with their associated costs. A comprehensive planning approach will then be presented to the BOCC for their consideration.

A public survey to directly relay your thoughts to the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners can be found HERE.

