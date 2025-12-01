St. Johns County beach driving passes on sale for 2026

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County announced that 2026 beach driving passes are now on sale. The passes are required for beach driving from March 1 to September 30. Passes for St. Johns County residents are $50, non-resident passes are $100, and ADA-accessible passes are $40.

Residents must provide a valid ID with a St. Johns County address or proof of property tax payments in the county in order to buy a resident pass. If you’re purchasing an ADA-accessible pass, you must have a disabled person parking permit or proof of qualification. Disabled veterans are eligible for a free annual pass by showing their military ID or a letter from the V.A. that verifies their disabled status.

Annual passes will be available at the following locations until March 1:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway

– 4030 Lewis Speedway Tax Collector’s DuPont Center Office – 6658 US 1 South

– 6658 US 1 South Tax Collector’s Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd.

– 725 Flora Branch Blvd. Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive

– 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road

– 901 Pope Road St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd.

On March 2, annual and daily beach passes at the following locations:

St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road

– 901 Pope Road St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd.

– 350 A1A Blvd. All beach toll booth locations:

Vilano Beach Ramp – Vilano Road

– Vilano Road

Porpoise Point Ramp – Between 431 & 501 Porpoise Point Drive

– Between 431 & 501 Porpoise Point Drive

A Street Ramp – Between 1A & 2A ‘A’ Street

– Between 1A & 2A ‘A’ Street

Ocean Trace Road Ramp – Between 1 & 2 Ocean Trace Road

– Between 1 & 2 Ocean Trace Road

Dondanville Road Ramp – Between 2 & 1 Dondanville Road

– Between 2 & 1 Dondanville Road

Matanzas Avenue Ramp – Matanzas Avenue

– Matanzas Avenue

Mary Street Ramp – 5705 Gloria Ave

– 5705 Gloria Ave

Crescent Beach Ramp – Cubbage Road

St. Johns County says vehicles accessing the beach don’t need a beach pass until March 1. You can find more information on beach passes on the county’s website.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group