St. Johns County to continue normal solid waste collection schedule

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach are maintaining normal residential solid waste collection, according to a news release.

The following was provided by St. Johns County:

St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach will maintain normal operations for household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection on Friday, Sept. 27. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road transfer stations will also operate under normal business hours on Friday.

Due to the forecast of peak storm conditions from Helene affecting St. Johns County later today and into the night, St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine, and the City of St. Augustine Beach encourage residents to place household garbage, recycling, and yard debris at the curb on Friday morning by 6 a.m. This will help reduce the potential for solid waste to be scattered throughout neighborhoods and the surrounding communities due to wind and rain conditions that are forecast for tonight.

The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline (904-824-5550) is open to assist the public with questions regarding Helene.

