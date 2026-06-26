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St. Johns County deputies make additional arrest in March shooting

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says another person has been arrested in a deadly shooting on Crimson Leaf Drive that left one person dead. 23-year-old Armando Lopez Cobo is being charged with accessory after the fact and second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in March, deputies responded to a construction area near Crimson Leaf Drive and Johns Island Parkway. Deputies found three victims, including one who had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office added that the suspect, 20-year-old Yovany Lopez Cobo, and the 23-year-old Cobo fled the scene and were later spotted on State Road 206. Deputies arrested Yovany Lopez Cobo and charged him with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Armando was not charged at that time.

The Sheriff’s Office says after further investigating and reviewing evidence, they arrested and charged Armando with accessory after the fact. He was taken to the St. Johns County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

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