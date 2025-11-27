St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescues trapped individual following collision at SR 16 and S. Francis

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of State Road 16 and S. Francis Road around 5:00 pm Wednesday involving two cars.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the roadway completely blocked by the crash, with one person trapped inside a car. Firefighters from Squad Co. 4 successfully removed the trapped individual.

All three individuals involved in the crash were transported to local trauma centers in serious but stable condition. Two of the patients were classified as trauma alerts, and one was airlifted by helicopter for further medical treatment.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

