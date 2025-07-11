St. Johns County firefighters respond to house fire that was possibly caused by lightning strike

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire that was possibly caused by a lightning strike.

It happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Willow Island Point in the Silverleaf subdivision. It’s off St. Johns Parkway and south of County Road 210.

SJCFR found the home “heavily involved” with fire with flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters confirmed that everyone got out of the house safely before they arrived.

SJCFR said, “Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.”

People are asked to avoid the area as crews are still on scene.

