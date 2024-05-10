First responders at home fire in Crescent Beach, SJCFR said

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Firefighters are at a reported residential structure fire in Crescent Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said units responded to the area of 5000 A1A South.

“Units on scene of a heavily involved structure fire,” a Facebook post read on their account. “Heavy fire showing upon arrival.”

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.