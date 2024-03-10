St. Johns County to host open house for Palencia project

St. Augustine, Fla. — Road improvements are planned for the Palencia area, and St. Johns County has invited the public to take a look.

It’s hosting an open house to talk about the Regalo Road project.

Improvements include paving the existing dirt road and resurfacing the paved portion.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Public input sought for St. Johns County projects

Additional ballfield parking would be added at Palencia Park.

Drainage would be improved and sidewalks would be added.

People who live nearby will have to deal with road closures during construction, which is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024.

The budget for the project is $2.2 million.

It’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County Auditorium located at 500 San Sebastian View.

Read: After Jacksonville child made to get off bus at wrong stop, STA continuing to work with DCPS, NAACP

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.