St. Johns County to host two public meetings for input on future of World Golf Village, IMAX

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The future of World Golf Village properties, including the IMAX theater, is being shaped with public involvement by St. Johns County. Mark your calendars for two significant public comment meetings on September 27th and 28th.

These meetings will take place at the St. Johns County Public Administration Building Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View, offering residents the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the fate of these iconic locations.

District 2 Commissioner Sarah S. Arnold expressed her enthusiasm stating “I am excited to gather community input and professional proposals on this vital piece of property located in District 2, which is pivotal to the continued quality of life in the county. There are so many possibilities that can be realized, and to listen and learn about what the community wants will be a part of the process the Board of County Commissioners uses to make its decisions about these assets.”

The properties in question have played a significant role in the community and include:

World Golf Hall of Fame: This expansive 64,113 square-foot multi-purpose facility has been at the heart of the World Golf Village. The World Golf Foundation (WGF) has notified its intent to discontinue Hall of Fame operations around September 1, 2023, but they are proposing a temporary lease extension to December 31, 2023.

World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theater: The 17,865 square-foot IMAX theater, equipped with a state-of-the-art movie screen and audio/visual components, has been a source of entertainment and education for residents and visitors alike.

The theater’s 80-foot-wide and 50-foot-high screen has been a unique draw, distinguishing it as the sole legitimate IMAX screen in Northeast Florida predating the 2008 shift towards digital projectors in common multiplexes. The World Golf IMAX also ranks as the second-largest screen in the entire state of Florida.

The closure of the IMAX Theater will officially occur on October 1.

PGA Tour Productions: A 32,329 square-foot Class-A office building, which has housed the WGF’s operations. The Foundation is planning to relocate at the end of 2024.

S. Legacy Trail: This 36.07-acre area includes various parking lots, rights-of-way areas, landscaping, and lakes that have served as essential elements of the World Golf Village experience.=

The County’s Economic Development Department is committed to thoroughly analyzing public feedback and engagement to establish key themes. This input will be used to create a comprehensive plan for the properties, which will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners for their consideration.

The public comment meetings, scheduled for September 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and September 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., will be broadcast live and available as video-on-demand online.

Residents can also contribute their input through the County’s website, www.sjcfl.us/wgv, until September 30th.

Furthermore, the County is working closely with the WGF to explore the possibility of continuing operations at the IMAX movie theatre, ensuring that this cherished community asset remains a part of the local experience.

The future of the World Golf Village properties holds immense potential, and St. Johns County is eager to collaborate with the community to chart a course that aligns with their aspirations and values.

