St. Johns County kicking off Young Professionals Program with networking event

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is launching a Young Professionals Program.

The County said the new initiative is designed to connect, develop, and engage the county’s emerging workforce and future leaders.

An inaugural networking event is planned for next month.

It’s happening on July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bronx Pizza House in Nocatee.

To register to take part in the event, click here.

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