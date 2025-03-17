St. Johns County launches inaugural community-wide ‘Citizens Academy’ course

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced the launch of its inaugural SJC 101 Citizens Academy, a new county-wide initiative.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

SJC 101 Citizens Academy, a 12-week program, aims to provide residents and business owners with an in-depth understanding of County government operations.

The first session during SJC 101, themed “County Governance”, brought in representatives from six constitutional offices, with an opening message from the Board of County ComissioCommissionersners Chair Krista Joseph.

“Learn about the departments, learn about the people and what we do,” Chair Joseph said. “We’re doing it for you.”

Representatives included:

Brandon Patty - St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller

Eddie Creamer - St. Johns County Property Appraiser

Commander George Harrigan - St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, representing Sheriff Robert Hardwick

Vicky Oakes - St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections

Jennifer Ravan - St. Johns County Tax Collector

Each week, SJC 101 participants explore a different facet of County operations through interactive sessions focused on the themes of County Governance, Growth, Support Services, Public Relations, Public Safety, Quality of Life, Recreation, Public Health & Human Services, Community, Utilities, Public Works, and Administration.

“SJC 101 is a remarkable opportunity for residents to gain a behind-the-scenes look at County government,” County Administrator Joy Andrews said. “By fostering transparency and encouraging civic participation, we are empowering our community to be active stakeholders in shaping the future of St. Johns County.”

Due to community interest, the Spring 2025 has reached full capacity, however, a waitlist is open for the Fall 2025 session. Residents and business owners interested in joining future sessions are encouraged to click HERE to apply.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.