St. Johns County man accused of romance scam, faces fraud charges

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has been arrested for allegedly using a romantic relationship to carry out a months-long fraud scheme.

Detectives say Edit Manjic, 35, is facing charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud.

Between October 2024 and May 2025, investigators say Manjic manipulated the victim by pretending to face financial emergencies.

Action News Jax previously covered this story on August 1.

He allegedly claimed he needed money for fake business ventures and used credit cards without permission.

Authorities say the victim lost hundreds of thousands of dollars through repeated lies and pressure.

SJCSO is asking anyone who may have information or believes they were also targeted to contact Detective H. Aran at haran@sjso.org.

