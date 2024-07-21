St. Johns County man arrested for allegedly trafficking large amount of narcotics, police report

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A drug bust by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday led to the arrest of 42-year-old Janson Meachem and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and a firearm at a residence in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Thursday, July 18, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) Special Investigations Unit, supported by SWAT, Task Force, K9, and St. Augustine Police Department detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on 1200 Sanitorium Avenue. This residence had reportedly been a long-standing concern for the neighborhood, leading to numerous calls for service and complaints from residents, which eventually triggered an undercover operation.

During the search, detectives discovered over 16 grams of crack cocaine, more than 78 grams of MDMA, over 75 grams of powder cocaine, over 101 grams of marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, and jeweler’s baggies. A minor was reportedly present in the home during the operation.

Janson Meachem, 42, admitted to detectives that the narcotics belonged to him and that he sold them to make money.

Authorities arrested Meachem on multiple charges, including armed trafficking of cocaine and MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug dwelling to traffic narcotics with a minor present, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit Detectives, SWAT, Task Force, K9, and St. Augustine Police Department detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at the home on 1200 Sanitorium Avenue. This home has been a concern in… pic.twitter.com/BV3l1rQ9T2 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) July 21, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.