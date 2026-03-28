St. Johns County man found guilty in armed domestic violence case

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County jury found a man guilty in a domestic violence case involving a firearm.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Yuvrajjit Gill was convicted after a three-day trial on multiple charges, including armed false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, and domestic violence battery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Prosecutors say the incident happened on May 2, 2025, when Gill threatened his wife with a gun, forced her into a bedroom, and repeatedly hit her with his fists and a shoe.

Authorities say the couple’s son came home during the incident.

Gill then took the child’s phone and ordered him to sit next to his mother while continuing the attack.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say both victims were held at gunpoint for more than an hour before they were able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies later found a gun inside the home matching the victims’ description and arrested Gill.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.