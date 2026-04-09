St. Johns County Marine Rescue raises Purple Flag, warns of Portuguese Man-o-war

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Marine Rescue has raised purple flags at all county beaches following the presence of Portuguese Man-o-war in the area.

The purple flags signal a marine pest hazard. Officials are urging beachgoers to stay alert, as Man-o-war can deliver painful stings even after they wash ashore and die.

The St. Johns County Marine Rescue says anyone stung should avoid rinsing the affected area with fresh water, which can worsen the sting.

Officials recommend carefully removing tentacles using gloves or a towel, rinsing with vinegar to help neutralize the sting, and soaking the area in hot water (as hot as tolerated) for pain relief.

Marine Rescue also advises swimmers to stay near a lifeguard if they decide to enter the water.

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