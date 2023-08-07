St. Johns County officers rescue egret who was trapped in a fishing line

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Corporal Chapman and Deputy Hale with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a call yesterday, August 6, about an egret in distress. When the officers arrived, they realized the egret was trapped in a tangled fishing line.

They immediately went to work and were able to free the egret and check to make sure it wasn’t injured.

After making sure the animal was healthy, the egret graciously flew away.

“We’re here to serve and protect all of our residents and visitors,” SJCSO said in a Facebook post.

