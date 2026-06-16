St. Johns County offices closed for Juneteenth holiday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County administrative offices and several departments will close on Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

This closure affects most county services, though essential functions like the Supervisor of Elections Office will remain open.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will operate without delay.

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the St. Johns County administrative offices, the Tax Collector’s Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office and the Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office will be closed. These offices are scheduled to resume standard business hours on Monday, June 22.

St. Johns County library branches and bookmobiles will also be closed on June 19. They will reopen for normal hours on Saturday, June 20.

The Supervisor of Elections Office will remain open on June 19 due to upcoming election requirements. Both the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road transfer stations will maintain their standard business hours on June 19.

Residents can access curbside collection schedules, sign up for alerts, and learn how to properly dispose of various household waste materials by downloading the Recycle Coach app or by clicking here.

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