St. Johns County Public Library System expands its ‘Seed Library’ program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System has expanded its Seed Library to the Main Branch, providing a free gardening resource for the community.

Located at 1960 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd., the Seed Library at the Main Branch encourages residents to save and share locally sourced and heirloom seeds. The program aims to make gardening more accessible for the St. Johns County community.

The Seed Library concept isn’t entirely new to the SJCPLS - it was originally established at the Southeast Library Branch in 2019.

The seed collection is built on community donations and rotates seasonally, ensuring that the offerings change throughout the year for local growers. All patrons can participate, whether by donating or taking seeds.

The program’s space at the Main Branch includes a mural created by Kathryn Rosenburg, who serves as the library programs coordinator and is a local artist. The artwork depicts bumblebees gathering pollen from Southern magnolia blossoms, portraying local flora and highlighting the role pollinators play in natural Florida habitats.

The expanded Seed Library is a collaborative effort involving the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Edible Northeast Florida and Maritime Creative.

Katie Provow, the senior farmers market manager at the amphitheatre, said the library provides a vital access point for regional agriculture.

“I’m thrilled to see the Seed Library expanding across the library system,” Provow said. “Having these resources available at the library makes them accessible for a wide variety of gardeners with locally adapted seeds from St. Johns County.”

County staff and representatives from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre will showcase the expanded Seed Library at the Amphitheatre Farmers Market on Saturday.

During the event, staff will distribute bags of seed potatoes and provide information regarding an upcoming farm tour. Copies of the latest issue of Edible Northeast Florida will also be available at the community education booth.

