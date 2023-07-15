St. Johns County Sheriff’s hosts community back to school event

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a BBQ bash and career fair. This back-to-school event with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will have backpack giveaways, music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, equipment on display, information from area organizations, recruiters on-site, and even a meet and greet with Sheriff Hardwick.

Join SJCSO on July 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an afternoon filled with excitement, food, and career opportunities.

Groove to the Beats DJ will be the featured artist of the event, providing the perfect soundtrack for your enjoyment.

Be sure to arrive early for a chance to win awesome backpacks filled with essential school supplies. SJCSO wants the students to start the school year off right with everything they need to succeed.

Career opportunities available:

Meet recruiters from Ring Power and the St. John’s County Sherriff’s Office to discover exciting career paths in their organizations. Recruiters will be available to give valuable insights, and answer questions.

Other government agencies will also be in attendance to showcase their career opportunities as well. You can explore a wide range of industries, network with professionals, and gain valuable connections.

