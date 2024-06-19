St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team stays prepared in training exercises

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The SJSO Dive Team took this week to stay proficient in search and rescue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Practice scenarios such as evidence and body recoveries were practiced on Anastasia Island this week. The department said deputies practiced recovering a weapon thrown into a murky retention pond, and a missing child who fell off a kayak in the strong currents of the Lighthouse Boat Ramp.

Training like this is conducted year-round to keep the dive team’s skills sharp and at the ready in the most dangerous environments.

SJSO wants to stress the importance of swimming and boating safety, especially involving children. Ensuring flotation devices are properly fitted and utilized, saves lives! Use the buddy system while swimming, know your limitations, and respect the powerfulness of the water.

Staying proficient This week, the SJSO dive team trained in evidence and body recovery scenarios at Lighthouse Boat Ramp. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.