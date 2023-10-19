St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office ‘Haunted Jail’ opens tomorrow

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff Hardwick’s Haunted Jail opens tomorrow, October 20.

The Haunted Jail is located at the Sheriff’s Office on Lewis Speedway right off of U.S. 1. It will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday this weekend and next weekend.

Admission is $20. It’s recommended you buy your tickets online before you arrive.

Click here for more information.

