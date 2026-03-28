St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found on rocks along Old A1A

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says that a body was found along the rocks at Old A1A near Gene Johnson Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Old A1A is closed in the area until the scene is cleared.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the medical examiner is at the scene to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 904-824-8304.

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