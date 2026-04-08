St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office opens registration for LEVEL UP Teen Academy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has opened applications for its LEVEL UP Teen Academy, a week-long immersive program designed to give high school students a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement operations.

The academy is scheduled for June 8-12, with sessions running Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch will not be provided during the program.

The program is open to rising juniors and seniors who are residents of St. Johns County and maintain a minimum 2.7 GPA.

Participants will interact with multiple units and specialty teams throughout the week, including patrol operations, special operations, forensics, emergency communications, and the jail. Students will also have an opportunity to meet the sheriff.

The application deadline is April 30. Only 25 spots are available.

To apply, visit the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office website, HERE.

Additional questions can be directed to internship@sjso.org.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.